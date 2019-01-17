Senator Rick Scott, “If We Can’t Pass a Budget, Congress Shouldn’t Get Paid”

Florida freshman Senator Rick Scott is co-sponsoring a bill that will withhold paychecks for members of Congress due to the partial government shutdown.

Scott who is the former two-term governor of Florida has immense personal wealth, so a missed paycheck would not impact him.

He said it is very important that congress people are subject to the same rules as everybody else. He says if you can’t pass a budget, you shouldn’t get paid.

On Capitol Hill today, the Florida Republican said Washington is “pretty broken” and he is very frustrated with the government after serving as senator for just nine days.

Today marks the 27th day that federal employees, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard, have worked without pay.

Scott defended President Trump’s decision to keep the government shutdown after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not provide money for his border wall.