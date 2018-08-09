Florida’s Democratic senator, Bill Nelson, said on Wednesday that Russian operatives have “penetrated” Florida election systems. However, state officials said they have no information to support the statement. The comment reportedly caused a commotion among the state’s election officials, who are preparing for midterm elections in November. Nelson’s statements come as people have reported attacks targeting the 2018 campaigns.

John Bolton, the national security adviser, wrote a letter to Senate Democrats and was adamant about the President’s take on the situation. Bolton wrote, “President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America’s system of representative government.”

The post Senator Says Russia Breached Florida Election Systems appeared first on 850 WFTL.