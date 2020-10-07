Kraft just launched a new Twitter contest called “Send Noods.” That’s spelled N-O-O-D-S, like noodles, and it plays off the much more common request to “send nudes” as in nude pictures.

If you tweet the #SendNoods hashtag at Kraft, you can win the chance to send a free box of mac and cheese to a friend or family member. But do it fast, because they’re only giving away 7,000 boxes and lots of people LOVE sending nudes.