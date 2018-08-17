Sentencing Day For FLL Airport Shooter

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Airport shooter will learn his fate in court today.
26 year old Esteban Santiago pled guilty to killing five and injuring six after he retrieved a 9mm handgun from his checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and fired randomly into the crowded baggage claim.

Santiago, a troubled Army veteran from Alaska, is expected to be sentenced to five life terms plus 120 years in prison. and will avoid the death penalty


