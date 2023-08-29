Sequels That Should Have Never Been Made

MovieWeb.com put together a list of 20 sequels that should’ve never happened. And honestly, they’re all pretty accurate. Here they are:
1. “Mean Girls 2”, 2011
2. “Home Sweet Home Alone”, 2021
3. “Son of the Mask”, 2005
4. “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”, 2016
5. “The Kissing Booth 2”, 2020
6. “Mulan 2”, 2004
7. “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid”, 1992
8. “Jaws: The Revenge”, 1987
9. “Grease 2”, 1982
10. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, 2021
11. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”, 2009
12. “Highlander 2: The Quickening”, 1991
13. “The Purge: Anarchy”, 2014
14. “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”, 2004
15. “Daddy Day Camp”, 2007
16. “Return to Halloweentown”, 2006
17. “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”, 2003
18. “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”, 2021
19. “After We Collided”, 2020
20. “Another Cinderella Story”, 2008