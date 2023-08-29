Beth

Sequels That Should Have Never Been Made

MovieWeb.com put together a list of 20 sequels that should’ve never happened.  And honestly, they’re all pretty accurate.  Here they are:

 

1.  “Mean Girls 2”,  2011

 

2.  “Home Sweet Home Alone”,  2021

 

3.  “Son of the Mask”,  2005

 

4.  “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”,  2016

 

5.  “The Kissing Booth 2”,  2020

 

6.  “Mulan 2”,  2004

 

7.  “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid”,  1992

 

8.  “Jaws: The Revenge”,  1987

 

9.  “Grease 2”,  1982

 

10.  “Space Jam: A New Legacy”,  2021

 

11.  “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”,  2009

 

12.  “Highlander 2: The Quickening”,  1991

 

13.  “The Purge:  Anarchy”,  2014

 

14.  “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”,  2004

 

15.  “Daddy Day Camp”,  2007

 

16.  “Return to Halloweentown”,  2006

 

17.  “Legally Blonde 2:  Red, White & Blonde”,  2003

 

18.  “The Princess Switch 3:  Romancing the Star”,  2021

 

19.  “After We Collided”,  2020

 

20.  “Another Cinderella Story”,  2008