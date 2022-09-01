Serena Advances At The U-S Open

A 50 to 1 longshot entering the U.S. Open, Serena Williams won again in the second round last night. Dionne Warwick, Anthony Anderson, Tiger Woods sitting near Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Billy Jean King, and other celebs were in attendance, along with a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Last night the 40-year-old took down the number 2 player in the world Anett Kontaveit in 3-sets. No doubt there will be more excitement when she plays again in the third round on Friday. She plays a doubles match with her sister, Venus, today.