Serena Williams Voted AP Female of the Year

Serena Williams reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open reminding everyone of the awesome athlete she is with minimal effort. However, she didn’t win those or any other tournaments.

Her quick return to tennis after a health scare following childbirth was awe-inspiring and for that, Williams was voted The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the fifth time. Williams developed blood clots after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1, 2017. Four surgeries would follow.

Williams’ previously won the AP honor in 2002, 2009, 2013 and 2015 because of her dominance. The win this year was due to her perseverance. The Male Athlete of the Year will be announced on Thursday.