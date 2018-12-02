Services Set for Former President George H. W. Bush

The schedule of official memorial and funeral services for former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday evening at age 94, has been released.

Bush will lie in state in the rotunda at the US Capitol from Monday evening until Wednesday morning. The public will be able to pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET for the memorial service.

President Trump has designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, according to the White House.

The 41st president will then lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where he lived, from 7:45 p.m. ET Wednesday until 7 a.m. ET Thursday. A second memorial service is scheduled to be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest.

Both Bush’s wife Barbara, the former first lady who died last April, and daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a young child, are laid to rest on the library’s grounds.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Additionally, the international nonprofit Bush founded, known as Points of Light, invites the public to celebrate the former leader by offering a day of service in his memory.