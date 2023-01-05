Sesame Place Park Is Holding Auditions

If you’ve ever wanted to play on Sesame Street this might be your lucky day.

Sesame Place, the amusement park in Langhorne, PA, where all your favorite childhood furry friends live, is holding in-person auditions for people 15 and older.

Auditions are for entertainers, costume characters, actors, vocalists, puppeteers, and stage performers and you can audition for more than one thing.

There are some cool perks if you get the job. You get FREE park admission, and your family and friends can get a discount on park tickets and passes.

Who was your favorite Sesame Street character when you were a kid?