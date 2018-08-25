‘Sesame Street’ Did a Spoof of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

It can be refreshing to see a fresh take on something old, and Sesame Street just proved that by doing a spoof of the iconic opening of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bert and Ernie are shown sitting together on prince chairs in front of a backdrop that looks similar to the one Will Smith rapped in front of back in the ’90s. A verse belted out by the puppets goes, “On Sesame Street born and raised. Learning letters, numbers, singing Sunny Days,” is all you need to hear to know how the cute parody is. If your kids saw this did they wonder what the heck was going on? What’s the cutest parody you have ever seen?

