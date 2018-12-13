Sesame Street Has A New Character

Sesame Street has been breaking ground for years and the show continues in that regard with the introduction of a homeless muppet. In 2011, the children’s tv show introduced a character named Lily. The bright pink muppet was brought in to discuss the issue of national hunger. Now, that same character is being brought back to address the issue of homelessness. Lily’s story will now push her into the position of she and her family becoming homeless and being forced to stay with friends. Yesterday, “Sesame Street” aired the special episode on YouTube.