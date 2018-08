Big Bird (Caroll Spinney) loves spending his days on Sesame Street with all of his different friends. However, social worker Miss Finch (Sally Kellerman) feels that Big Bird should live in an environment with only birds like himself. When she sends him to live with a family of dodos in Illinois, Big Bird cannot help but think of his friends back home. Deciding Sesame Street is the place for him, Big Bird begins an adventurous journey back to where he truly belongs.