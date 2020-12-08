Seven More ‘Kingsman’ Films Are Planned

If you’re a fan of those Kingsman films, you’ll be happy to know that the plan is to create seven more. The franchise, based on the book comic book series, began in 2015 and the second film in the franchise was released in 2017. COVID-19 has altered movie release dates and thus affected the release of the next installment titled, The King’s Man. The film was first supposed to be released in 2019 but was then moved to February 14, 2020. Then it got moved to September 20, 2020 and now if things go as planned, it will be released on February 12, 2021. Are you a fan of the Kingsman films?