Several Artifacts At Bible Museum Proved To Be Fake

Talk about “fake news.”
Several artifacts believed to be part of the historic Dead Sea Scrolls are being called fake.
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC announced five of its 16 most valuable artifacts are not real.
The museum says they’re taking them down and will not display them any longer.

The items were tested by German-based scholars who determined fragments from each of the five “show characteristics inconsistent with ancient origin.”
The museum won’t say how much money was spent for the fragments, but others have paid millions to purchase similar pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

