Several Newspapers Hit by Suspected Malware Attack

Several newspaper giants including the Los Angeles Times, The Baltimore Sun, and The San Diego Union-Tribune are reporting that their systems suffered a cyber attack over the weekend that left many without their Saturday morning paper.

According to the papers, the “malware” was detected in the Tribune systems on Friday causing back office issues and several printing and distribution delays.

While many employees reported that they did not know much about the situation due to managements hushed attitude on the issue, Tribune CEO Justin Dearborn sent out an internal memo apologizing for the delay and reported that they “are making progress with this issue.”

Dearborn also reported in the memo that there is “no evidence that customer credit card information or personally identifiable information has been compromised,” during the attack.

Most of the papers that were affected used the Tribune software including The L.A. Times and the Union-Tribune who are no longer owned by the company but still use some of their systems.

Distribution of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal was also disrupted in the Southern California area because the papers rely on the same back-end printing presses.