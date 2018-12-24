Several Roads Closed After Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Several roads in Boynton Beach have been shut down due to a fatal vehicle verses motorcycle accident.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon near the 1000 block of West Gateway Blvd.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, officials did report that an orange Ford Escape and a motorcycle crashed into each other on Gateway blvd and the motorcyclist has died.



Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and say High Ridge Road will be shut down for several hours.

Drivers headed in that direction are asked to seek alternative routes.