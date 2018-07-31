Several States Sue To Stop Online Availability of 3-D Printed Guns, Parkland Father Speaks Out
Eight states and the District of Columbia are suing to stop 3D-printed guns from being made available online.
Plans for the 3-D printed weapons will be available for download tomorrow.
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland says printed plastic guns will make everyone less safe because they are not detectable at schools, airports and courthouses.

21 states have sent letters to the Justice Department asking for immediate action to block the plans, some of which are already online…over a thousand guns have already been downloaded.

Five years ago, Cody Wilson launched what he now calls “the era of the downloadable gun,” a time when anyone can use a 3D printer to make a working firearm.

That era is set to begin at midnight Wednesday. Wilson’s company Defense Distributed plans to publish digital blueprints for people to make their own firearms, including AR-15 style assault rifles. The 3D plastic weapons would be untraceable and require no background check.

In addition, more than 20 state attorneys general have asked to intervene in the name of “public safety and national security.”

But Defense Distributed began distributing the gun files earlier and by Sunday 1,000 people had already downloaded blueprints for an AR-15 style weapon.

In a new countersuit, Wilson’s legal team argues his company is simply defending the right to bear arms.

States have a little more than 24 hours to file their lawsuits and win a temporary judgment before the blueprints go online.

