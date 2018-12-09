Severe Weather Possible on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook that calls for a chance of strong storms Sunday afternoon through evening for northwestern Palm Beach County, as well as over Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties. The advisory adds that less severe thunderstorms are also possible in Broward County and the rest of Palm Beach County.

Additionally, gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, and tornadoes are possible in far inland Palm Beach counties as well as in Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties.

A cold front is then expected to cool off the region, with low temperatures on Monday night possibly reaching the low 50s and high 40s throughout South Florida, and highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s before rising through the rest of the week.