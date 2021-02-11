Sex and the City: HBO Exec Hints at Reason for Samantha’s Absence in Upcoming Revival

HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys may have shed some light on why Kim Cattrall won’t be in the SATC revival. She said they are not trying to do a show that is about the women reliving their 30’s. Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave, friendships fade and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life. She said they are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in their 50’s. So if you are looking for the original show you will be disappointed. Do you think Kim and Sarah just grew apart or do you think there is a real issue?