By Jennifer Ross |

Sexiest Acents

Do people in one part of the country sound a little sexier than everyone else?    Each year, a travel website polls people and ranks the sexiest and least sexy American accents.  And the Texas accent was just named the sexiest accent again.   It was #1 last year too.

The ten sexiest U.S. accents in 2020 are:  Texas . . . New York . . . Boston . . . Alabama . . . Chicago . . . California . . . Philadelphia . . . Maine . . . the Northwest . . . and Kentucky.

New Jersey was named the LEAST sexy accent.  Last year it was Long Island.

According to the poll, the ten worst accents are:  New Jersey . . . Long Island . . . Florida . . . Minnesota . . . Pittsburgh . . . Alaska . . . Pennsylvania Dutch . . . Appalachian . . . California “Valley Girl” . . . and Southern Ohio.