Sgt. “Fin” Tutuola From “Law & Order: SVU” Switches Sides For New Movie

Rapper and actor Ice-T has teamed up with Naughty by Nature’s Anthony Treach Criss for a new movie based on tensions between black men and the men in blue.

During an interview last year on New York’s PIX11 Morning news, Ice-T said, I’ve always been into talking about what’s going on, current events basically in my music, everything, my whole career. So, when I read the script and I said this is a wonderful script because it’s not one-sided. It shows all the different sides of the problem. It shows it from the police’s side, from the streets’ side, from the family side and I said this is cool.

The movie titled, Equal Standard, will be released Thursday, May 14 on www.EqualStandardMovie.com.

