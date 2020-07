This musical, set to late-period Beatles hits, recounts the story of Sgt. Pepper’s famed musical group, which found success during World War I bringing music to weary soldiers in the field. The band’s leader has since died and now it’s up to his grandson, Billy Shears (Peter Frampton), to carry on the group’s traditions. To this end, he recruits the Henderson brothers (Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb) to help him defend the group’s magic instruments from nefarious crook B.D. Hoffler.