Shake Shack is Offering DIY 8-Pack Cheeseburger Kits

If you’re stuck in the house dreaming about a hot Shake Shack cheeseburger, you are in luck.

Shake Shack has your cheeseburger kit ready to ship right to your front door.

Shake Shack has teamed up with Goldbelly to ensure you receive your burger kit with instructions, eight patties, American cheese, eight potato rolls, and the delicious Shake Shack sauce.

If you want toppings such as lettuce, onions, tomatoes, etc. you are on your own.

Shake Shack’s burger kit is $49. You can get more discounts on your order if it’s your first time ordering from Goldbelly.

Will you try the Shake Shack DIY cheeseburger kit?