The manager of a leasing company in Texas told a single mom of 2 she was being evicted by giving her a flyer that said, “Guess who’s moving? You!” And there was a smiling, waving emoji on it. A news station did a story about it though, and now Sonya Lee says she’s not being kicked out. Here’s the woman who got the notice. The woman is a waitress and has been unemployed since March She fell behind on rent for June, July and August. The letter was posted at 2 pm for a 6 pm eviction