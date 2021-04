Marvel just released the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu. Simu Liu’s character is a young hero who spent the first part of his life training to become an assassin under his strict father. He leaves for America to get away from it only to return back to his father. Scheduled for theater release on September 3, 2021. What Marvel movie are you highly anticipating?