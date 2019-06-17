Shania Twain says Let's Go! for an all-new Las Vegas residency

Denise Truscello

Denise Truscello

Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas for an all-new residency, set to kick off in December at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Back in March, Shania hinted she was plotting a return, as she checked out Gwen Stefani’s Sin City show and presented Lionel Richie with an honor at a charity event in Vegas.

The Canadian superstar’s Still the One residency started at 2012 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and ran for two years. This past December, she wrapped up her NOW Tour in support of her latest album of the same name.

The new show will be called Let’s Go!, a nod to her 1999 smash, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Pre-sales start on Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Shania Twain’s Let’s Go! Residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas through 2020:

December 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 3, 5, 6

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.