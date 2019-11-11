Shania Twain to perform medley of hits at AMAs

dick clark productions

dick clark productionsShania Twain is making her grand return to the American Music Awards later this month.

The singer will be performing a medley of her greatest hits, marking her first time back on the AMAs stage since 2003.

Shania joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Taylor Swift, the latter of whom will also receive the Artist of the Decade award at the ceremony.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live on ABC November 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

On December 6, Shania kicks off her Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

