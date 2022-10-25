Shaq’s Telling His Life Story In New Four-Part HBO Documentary

HBO plans a four-part docuseries. “SHAQ” will air on HBO Max next month and contain in-depth interviews with O’Neal.

It will cover his early days as a basketball-loving boy in Newark, New Jersey, to his 20-year NBA career.

“From Shaquille to Shaq,” “The Rise,” “The Fall,” and “From Shaq to Shaquille” are the titles of the four-part series.

The series will also explore his background, growing up in a military household, and becoming a businessman and sports broadcaster. The docu-series will air weekly on HBO Max starting November 23.

What version of Shaq is your favorite? Commercial, basketball, actor, or sportscaster Shaq?