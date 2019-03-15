Shaquille O’Neal Now a Member of the Broward Sheriff’s Department

Meet the newest member of the Broward Sheriff’s department!

BSO officially deputized Shaquille O’Neal Friday.

The athlete retired from the NBA in 2011 but has been keeping busy with other ventures including being a sports analyst on Inside the NBA. While Shaq was just deputized by the Broward Sheriff’s department on Friday, this is not his first rodeo. He was also deputized by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.