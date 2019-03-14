Shark attack on 11 year old leaves Stuart coast stunned

Cael Dewey was visiting Stuart beach with his family on vacation when he experienced something they never could have imagined.

A shark attack.

Eleven-year-old Dewey was swimming off the coast of Stuart Wednesday afternoon when he felt a bite on his foot. He looked down and realized that he had just become a victim of a shark attack.

The shark that bit Dewey was thought to possibly be a spinner shark. He was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery.

Though after the incident, researchers are cautioning that this is the time of year when sharks make their way down our coast in search of warmer waters. A trend that they say we should expect to see for the next month or so.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Senate votes to block Trump’s border emergency Delays Stacking up at South Florida Airports Due to Grounding of Boeing 737’s Jussie Smollett Pleads “Not Guilty” in Apparent Staged Assault Case Possible Recount in West Palm Beach Mayoral Race Reputed Gambino Mob Boss Whacked Beto O’Rourke Announces Presidential Run
Comments