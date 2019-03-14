Shark attack on 11 year old leaves Stuart coast stunned

Cael Dewey was visiting Stuart beach with his family on vacation when he experienced something they never could have imagined.

A shark attack.

Eleven-year-old Dewey was swimming off the coast of Stuart Wednesday afternoon when he felt a bite on his foot. He looked down and realized that he had just become a victim of a shark attack.

The shark that bit Dewey was thought to possibly be a spinner shark. He was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery.

Though after the incident, researchers are cautioning that this is the time of year when sharks make their way down our coast in search of warmer waters. A trend that they say we should expect to see for the next month or so.