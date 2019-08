The reason Jennifer doesn’t go swimming in the ocean! A 16-year-old boy was surfing in Hawaii when he saw a fin sticking out of the water. He climbed on his board and pulled all his limbs up, but the shark darted toward him, taking a large bite out of his board, inches away from his feet, and knocked him into the water. He said his “fight or flight” instinct kicked in and he swam to the shore, unharmed. Incredible!