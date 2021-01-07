‘Shark Tank’s’ Kevin O’Leary Thinks Americans Should Get $2000 A Month Stimulus

Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank would do things a lot differently if he were in charge.

He talked about the recent stimulus checks and said, “I would have preferred that Congress took the money and gave it all directly to individuals that are in dire straits due to extended unemployment as a result of the pandemic.”

He went on to say, “f you became unemployed after March and are still unemployed, you get $2,000 per month for the next 12 months or until you find work.”

