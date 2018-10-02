Sharon Osbourne took to her Facebook page to announce she is not returning as a judge to the X Factor.
In her post she states that the new judges are finding their rhythm and doing brilliantly and that she would feel odd coming back at this point.
Some believe that she was fired about comments she made about the show and Simon Cowell in an interview.
Who is your favorite X-Factor judge? What is your favorite reality show competition?
Sharon Osbourne Decides ‘To Pass’ On X Factor This Year
