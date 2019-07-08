Shawn & Camila continue to spark romance rumors, despite Shawn's denial

ABC/Lou RoccoAfter being seen together looking cozy last week -- including on the Fourth of July -- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to spark rumors that they're more than friends.

As E! Online reports, the "Señorita" duet partners were spotted having brunch together in West Hollywood. An eyewitness dishes, "They couldn't keep their hands off each other. They went to brunch for about an hour and a half then went to a spa in West Hollywood. They both kept playing around, dancing and joking with each other."

In addition, Camila attended Shawn's concert at L.A.'s Staples Center on Friday night, and posted on her Instagram story, "@Shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow" and "You're unreal." She added a heart emoji to her post, too.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that, following the release of the pair's steamy video for "Señorita," Camila reportedly split with her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.

However, when Shawn was asked by a fan during a backstage Q&A session if he and Camila were dating, he shook his head no.

