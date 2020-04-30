Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hit 1 billion YouTube views with "Señorita"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's song "Señorita" has officially joined YouTube's elusive billion-views club.

The 2019 hit, which spawned a viral moment at the Video Music Awards last August -- before the two confirmed they were dating -- by teasing the audience with a near-kiss, is officially Mendes' third song to hit a billion views and Cabello's second.

Before "Señorita" crossed the impressive threshold, Shawn's music videos for "Treat You Better" and "Stitches" obtained membership to the exclusive YouTube club while Camila's only entry was "Havana."

However, the "My Oh My" singer can technically claim two other videos in the "Billion Views Club" from when she was apart of Fifth Harmony. The group's "Work from Home" and "Worth It" have over two billion and one billion views, respectively.

"Señorita," which was released on June 21 as the third single off Mendes' eponymous third studio album, joined another exclusive club back in August when it officially became RIAA-certified Platinum.

The track is the couple's second collaboration, following 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which currently stands at just under 350-million views on YouTube. Adversely, that single has achieved a certified 2x Platinum rating by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.