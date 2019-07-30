Shawn Mendes doubles his pleasure in the top 10, eyes future stadium tours

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethWhile Shawn Mendes' latest single "Senorita" has yet to reach the number one spot on the Hot 100, the singer can brag about something even more impressive: He currently has two songs in the top 10 at once.

As Billboard notes, "Senorita," a duet with Shawn's rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello, is currently number three on the Billboard Hot 100. But his single from earlier this year, "If I Can't Have You," has jumped back into the top 10 for the first time since May. That gives Shawn his first-ever simultaneous top-10s of his career.

Shawn is the sixth act this year who has managed to place two songs in the top 10 at once, following Ariana Grande, Drake, Halsey, rapper Travis Scott and rapper and singer Post Malone.

Shawn is currently out on his world tour -- the North American leg is set to conclude September 6 with his first-ever stadium date in his hometown of Toronto. And according to Shawn's manager, it's just the first of years full of future stadium dates.

Speaking to Billboard, Andrew Gertler says, "We want Shawn to be a stadium artist around the world...The demand is there. So next time it could be a combination of arenas and stadiums [or all stadiums]. We're also in no rush -- he's 20."

"Our number one priority for 2019 was to cement Shawn's touring career as an artist who's going to do this for 20 years," Gertler adds. "To make sure we ...put on a show that fans were going to be over the moon about. We wanted to highlight the fact that he really is an amazing rock front man as well as an incredible pop superstar."

According to Billboard, Shawn's current tour is on track to gross $75-$80 million when it finally concludes December 21 in Mexico City.

