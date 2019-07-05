Shawn Mendes gets a kiss from “a little Angel” while on tour and everyone swoons

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes posted a sweet interaction with a young fan on Thursday.

On his Instagram, he shared a video of him going into the crowd at one of his concerts and bending down to receive a kiss on the cheek from an excited little girl. In the slow-mo clip, the girl, who is wearing panda bear ear protectors, smiles widely.

“Got a kiss from a little Angel in Denver the other night,” Shawn wrote.

The video, which now has over three million likes, touched the hearts of fans and fellow pop stars.

Halsey commented on the clip, writing, “Why are you the sweetest boy in the world.”

“She will never ever ever forget that moment,” one fan wrote. While another added, “To us you’re the angel.”

Meanwhile, Shawn and his "Senorita" duet partner Camila Cabello continue to fuel romance rumors. The two were spotted holding hands on Wednesday and reportedly spent the 4th of July together lounging poolside.

