Shawn Mendes gives tips for preserving your mental health amid COVID-19 in special 'TIME' issue

ABC/Image Group LAThis year, TIME has replaced its annual TIME 100 issue with an entire issue dedicated to COVID-19: Finding Hope: A TIME 100 Special Report. Shawn Mendes is one of the TIME 100 alumni who's contributed to the issue, which is offering insights and solutions as well as "navigate this new reality."

Shawn has used his platform to highlight mental health, and sang about his own struggle with anxiety in his song "In My Blood." In his piece for TIME, the singer offers tips for keeping mentally healthy while we're all on lockdown.



First, Shawn advises, "Allow yourself to feel." He writes, "Don’t be frustrated with yourself if you feel trapped or stressed. This is a hard time for everyone and you deserve patience from yourself...you're allowed to watch movies all day if that's what your heart needs."

He says he's trying to be "kind and compassionate" to himself by binge-watching Friends and Harry Potter movies.

Shawn also advises taking "ten deep breaths in a moment of stress" -- describing its effects as "magic" -- and calling or FaceTiming friends and family daily. Shawn is quarantining with Camila Cabello, but says he's been FaceTiming with his parents and sister, as well as having "Zoom parties with different groups of friends."

Staying physically healthy is also important, Shawn says. He suggests going outside for at least 30 minutes a day -- if you can do it while following social-distancing guidelines -- or staying active inside as much as you can.

And finally, Shawn writes, "Meditate daily. I’ve been using the Calm app a lot but there are also a lot of free resources you can find...If you need someone to talk to or feel you’re in crisis, text SHARE to the Crisis Text Line at 741741."

