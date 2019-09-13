Shawn Mendes' hometown Toronto stadium concert was officially his biggest show ever

Brian Ziff

Last Friday, Shawn Mendes wrapped up the North American leg of his tour with a hometown show at Toronto's Rogers Center – his first ever headlining stadium concert. It was a huge milestone for Shawn and not surprisingly, Billboard now reports that it was also his highest-grossing and best-selling engagement ever.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the show grossed $3.4 million and sold 50,772 tickets.

“It’s taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I’ve never experienced something so moving in my entire life,” Shawn wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Shawn Mendes: The Tour is already the biggest trek of the singer’s career, earning $69.5 million so far. It tops his 2017 Illuminate World Tour, which earned $35 million.

Shawn heads to Asia later this month to kick off the next leg of the tour.

