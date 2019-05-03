Shawn Mendes may be in an SNL skit; plans to go for acting "100%"

Rosalind O'Connor/NBCShawn Mendes is the musical guest on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, and he may also appear in a comedy skit. In fact, he says the whole experience is reinforcing the idea that he should be an actor as well as a musician.

Speaking to Beats One's Zane Lowe from the SNL dressing room, Shawn said, "I think I'm in a skit. I have no idea what it is, but I just got a wig fitted!"

When Lowe then asks him if he's going to "go for it" as far as acting is concerned, Shane says, "Yeah, 100%. I think as I'm starting to realize I can own this singing thing, then I think I’ll fall into acting and stuff more."

During his SNL performance, Shawn will perform his new single "If I Can't Have You." He told Lowe that it's one of "45 songs" he's written in the last six months. So why did he decide to release this one?

Shawn explains, "This is the one that consistently -- every single time I played it for myself or...friends and family -- was just giving people that smile."

In a promo for this weekend's SNL, Shawn appears with former cast member Adam Sandler, who is, unbelievably, hosting the show for the first time since he left the show 24 years ago.

"24 years -- that's like one Shawn Mendes ago," Adam says.

"Actually, I'm only 20," Shawn corrects him.

"Shut up! Just shut up," snaps Adam.

