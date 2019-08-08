Shawn Mendes spends 21st birthday with Camila Cabello

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes turns 21 today -- and what better way to spend it than with his rumored girlfriend and “Senorita” duet partner Camila Cabello?

TMZ cameras caught the two walking hand-in-hand Thursday after enjoying a meal at Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in New York City. When TMZ asked Shawn what he wanted for his birthday, his wish was simple: to walk down the street in peace with Camila.

Shawn, who's Canadian, is now finally legal to drink in the U.S., but for someone who's so young, he’s already accomplished quite a bit. In honor of his birthday, Billboard has made a list of his career milestones so far.

They include all three of his albums – Handwritten, Illuminate and Shawn Mendes – debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, plus five top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including his most recent hit “Senorita.”

He also has two Grammy nominations under his belt, eight Juno awards from his native Canada and 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations, including five this year alone.

Let’s all raise a glass to Shawn, on his 21st!

