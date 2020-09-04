She Found A Severed WHAT In Her Stew??!

An Ohio woman cooking for her family found what she believes to be a severed human penis in a pot of stew. LORD, NO!

Akron resident Lamia Singfield made the startling discovery while streaming the meal preparation on Facebook Live. Singfield was stirred the contents of the pot when she realized one of the pieces of meat looked different from the smoked turkey tails she’d purchased for the recipe. “It is what I think it is,” Singfield said after lifting the unusual piece of meat out of the pot and looking it over. “There’s a hole at the tip.” Singfield says she called the police, who have confirmed “it is, in fact, a penis.”

BUT before you freak out and cry….read the full story til the end HERE! You can also see a picture of the “severed” body part.

In response to the disturbing find, Save A Lot — the store at which Singfield purchased the ingredients — has released the following statement: “Issues of quality receive the utmost priority and we take this matter very seriously. We can confirm that we have had no previous quality issues with this item and we have not been contacted by the customer in question or the local authorities regarding this incident. We will take the appropriate action at that time.”

What’s the strangest thing you’ve found in food? Even if Singfield didn’t eat the penis, could she still win a lawsuit against the store?