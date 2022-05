Meet Jennifer Walters, attorney at law, who also just happens to be She-Hulk. It hits Disney Plus on August 17th. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. There’ll be 9-episodes.