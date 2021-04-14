‘She-Hulk’ Series Begins Filming

The She-Hulk series has begun filming for Disney Plus. In this live-action series, Marvel fans will get to meet Jennifer Walters, the cousin of The Hulk, played by Tatianna Maslany. Disney Plus hasn’t confirmed that the show has begun filming, but the Georgia film website lists the upcoming series as one of the projects now filming in the state. The plot of the show is still a secret, but we do know that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Tim Roth’s Abomination will be part of the series. Have you subscribed to Disney Plus? What are your thoughts on the other Marvel series that have been released so far?