Sheep Becoming Part Of The Wine Making Process In Wales!

A North Wales vineyard is using sheep fleece to protect its crop.

The vineyard got the wool from more than 3,000 Welsh sheep and they will be laid out around vines between now and late March.

The fleece will reflect sunlight onto ripening grapes and produce a fuller-bodied Welsh wine without chemicals and intensive weeding.

If it works, it will also offer an outlet for millions of sheep fleeces that are otherwise worthless.

The vineyard days it’s a win-win that is good for wildlife, good for soils and good for the environment.

What’s your favorite wine?

(TheDrinkingBusiness)