Sheesh! How Can You Pick A Favorite Performance!?

Last night’s American Music Awards was one to go down in the history books! Literally because Taylor Swift broke the record for most AMA wins by a female artist!!

Swift won AMA awards for tour of the year, artist of the year, best pop/rock female artist and best pop/rock album for Reputation. The wins brought her lifetime total so far to 22, surpassing the previous record of 21 held by the late Whitney Houston.

The all-time leader is Michael Jackson, who had 24 AMA wins before his death in 2009.

