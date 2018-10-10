Sheesh! How Can You Pick A Favorite Performance!?
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
Last night’s American Music Awards was one to go down in the history books!
Literally because Taylor Swift broke the record for most AMA wins by a female artist!!
Swift
won AMA awards for tour of the year, artist of the year, best pop/rock female artist and best pop/rock album for Reputation. The wins brought her lifetime total so far to 22, surpassing the previous record of 21 held by the late Whitney Houston.
The
all-time leader is Michael Jackson, who had 24 AMA wins before his death in 2009.
Which was your fav performance?
