Sheila E., Lenny Kravitz among celebs to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courtesy of Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheila E. and Lenny Kravitz are among the latest list of celebrities who will be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was announced Friday.

The “Glamorous Life” singer/percussionist and the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker are part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2023 honorees, meaning that sometime in the future they’ll be receiving a star on the legendary landmark. The date that their stars will be unveiled has not been set — like all recipients, they have two years to schedule a ceremony.

Other celebs from the Recording category who will be getting stars: Marc Anthony, country superstar Blake Shelton, R&B legend Charlie Wilson, music executive Irving Azoff, the Jonas Brothers and the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Singer Melba Moore, vocal group Pentatonix and classical pianist Lang Lang also are being honored with stars, but in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance.

On the TV side, Mindy Kaling, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Ellen Pompeo and original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris will be honored.

In the Motion Pictures category, rapper/actor Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, filmmaker John Waters, and the late Juanita Moore and Paul Walker will be getting stars.

You can check out a video of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2023 honorees being announced on Variety’s official YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.