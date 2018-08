HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Kaley Cuoco (3rd-R) poses with the cast of the Big Bang Theory at the Hollywood Walk of Fame October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Yesterday it was announced, The Big Bang Theory ending after this season.

Well, today we’re hearing that CBS was trying to sign the show for two more seasons – but a report from Entertainment Weekly said Jim Parsons had a desire to walk away.

The show will be the longest-running multi-camera series in history when they wrap things up next spring. The Big Bang Theory has been on for 12 seasons.

I don’t think I ever watched a full show. Were you a fan of the show? Will you miss it?