She’ll Be There For YOUOUOUOUOU!

Jennifer Aniston made the day of some Friends fans.

As she guest-hosted the Ellen show on Friday, Aniston shared a video where she surprised people visiting the set of the Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Burbank, California.

As visitors sat on the famous couch, Aniston popped up from behind.

Since the set isn’t far from where the Ellen show is filmed, Aniston invited all of the people she surprised to come and sit in the audience while she hosted.

