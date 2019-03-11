Sheriff: Possible Charges Pending For Man Who Posted Video of Pelican Attack in Key West

A Maryland man is under fire on Facebook after posting a video that shows him jumping on top of a pelican and holding the bird in his hands while laughing with friends.

The Florida Keys sheriff, Rick Ramsay, in his OWN Facebook post says prosecutors and state wildlife officials are working on criminal animal cruelty charges for Hunter Hardesty. Ramsay says, ‘He will be held accountable for this attack.’

On his Facebook page, Hardesty, of Davidson, Maryland, offers no apologies or explanations for why he attacked the pelican, which he lured to the dock with what appears to be a small fish.

He seemingly is enjoying the attention writing a Facebook status about the incident that reads, “The book blowin up on a Friday !! Sheesh.”

The video displays the bird trying to fight back, even nipping him in the face.

The video has been watched more than 20,000 times as of Saturday morning and generated 425 comments, many of which are insults aimed at Hardesty.

Additionally, several people online said they reported Hardesty to the local police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.